Patrick Vieira named new Crystal Palace manager

Frenchman Patrick Vieira was appointed as the new Crystal Palace manager, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Vieira, a World Cup and European Championship winner, has signed a deal with the Eagles that runs until 2024.

The 45-year-old previously managed Ligue 1 club Nice, where he was in charge for 18 months before being sacked in December last year. His first full-time role came with Major League Soccer club New York City FC.

Vieira, the former Arsenal skipper, will manage in the Premier League for the first time with Palace after Roy Hodgson vacated the role at the end of last season.





We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Patrick Vieira as our new manager until 2024 ✍#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 4, 2021

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together, said Vieira.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”