Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham took to Instagram to reveal he had suffered from “racism and family threats” after last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 21:49 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 16, 2023 in London, England.
Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 16, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 16, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says football is the “worst sport” for racism, calling for tougher punishments to stamp out abuse.

United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham took to Instagram to reveal he had suffered from “racism and family threats” after last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Heckingbottom revealed police have spoken to the former Rangers keeper about the incident, which he said reflected a larger problem in society.

ALSO READ: North London derby at Arsenal is a ‘hell of a challenge’ - Postecoglou

“You can say it’s all social media, and people are tough on there, and they can say what they want,” he said on Friday. “You can take it away, but it is deeper than that because it’s inside people.”

He added: “It’s sad -- I think we are the worst sport for it. I don’t know if it’s the profile, but we are the ones who get the most.

“There have been big improvements, in society and our game, so we have to just continue being harder and stronger, and every time we get a prosecution let’s make those punishments harder.”

The Blades take on Newcastle on Sunday, aiming for their first victory of the season.

They were minutes away from winning at Tottenham last week before conceding two goals deep into stoppage time.

Related Topics

Sheffield United /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League

