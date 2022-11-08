Premier League

Premier League 2023-24 season to kick off on August 12

This season will be paused after the coming weekend’s games for the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, and it will resume on December 26 with Boxing Day fixtures.

08 November, 2022 19:38 IST
The current Premier League match ball on display.

The current Premier League match ball on display.

The 2023-24 Premier League season will kick off on August 12 and will have a mid-season player break in January, the English top flight league said on Tuesday.

The final match round of the season is scheduled for May 28, giving players nearly 11 weeks before the next season kicks off.

“The season schedule returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and the FIFA World Cup 2022, which provided disruption during the previous three seasons,” the league said.

“In keeping with commitments made to clubs this season to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.”

The 2023-24 campaign will finish on May 19, 2024, while the mid-season player break is scheduled for January 13-20.

