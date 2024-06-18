Man City begins Premier League title defence at Chelsea

Manchester City begins its fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.
Chelsea’s newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during the treble-winning season and also coached City’s youth team.
FA Cup winners Manchester United hosts Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16 while last season’s league runners-up Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on Aug. 17.
Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain play-off victors Southampton.
Ipswich Town is returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions and will host Liverpool in an early kick-off on August 17.
The Premier League will begin in mid-August after the mid-season break was removed from the calendar in order to allow for a longer close-season break.
