MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City begins Premier League title defence at Chelsea

Manchester City begins its fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 15:19 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League Trophy during the Manchester City trophy parade.
Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League Trophy during the Manchester City trophy parade. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League Trophy during the Manchester City trophy parade. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City begins its fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

Chelsea’s newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during the treble-winning season and also coached City’s youth team.

FA Cup winners Manchester United hosts Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16 while last season’s league runners-up Arsenal hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on Aug. 17.

Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain play-off victors Southampton.

Ipswich Town is returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions and will host Liverpool in an early kick-off on August 17.

The Premier League will begin in mid-August after the mid-season break was removed from the calendar in order to allow for a longer close-season break.

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Chelsea /

Enzo Maresca /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea’s full fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Schedule, starting time, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City begins Premier League title defence at Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe fractures nose, to wear mask for France’s games in Euro 2024
    AP
  4. EURO 2024: Serbia hit with UEFA charges and investigation for fan misconduct and discrimination
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25 schedule out: Man United vs Fulham on August 16’s season opener; No Christmas eve fixture or winter break
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea’s full fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Schedule, starting time, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City begins Premier League title defence at Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25 schedule out: Man United vs Fulham on August 16’s season opener; No Christmas eve fixture or winter break
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Brighton coach Fabian Huerzeler, the youngest-ever manager in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Everton captain Seamus Coleman signs a one-year contract extension
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea’s full fixtures for Premier League 2024-25 season: Schedule, starting time, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man City begins Premier League title defence at Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe fractures nose, to wear mask for France’s games in Euro 2024
    AP
  4. EURO 2024: Serbia hit with UEFA charges and investigation for fan misconduct and discrimination
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25 schedule out: Man United vs Fulham on August 16’s season opener; No Christmas eve fixture or winter break
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment