How Premier League clubs welcomed back Argentina’s World Cup winners

Over the last weekend, Argentina’s World Cup-winning heroes returned back to duty with their Premier League clubs.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) and Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) played vital roles in Argentina’s third World Cup triumph in Qatar last month.

Emiliano Martinez was decisive in the penalty shootout victory over France on December 18 and was welcomed back by Aston Villa just before the New Year. Villa then beat Tottenham 2-0 away from home in the Premier League and is likely to be facilitated in its home game against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Honouring our World Cup winner 🇦🇷💙 pic.twitter.com/poo1pVDe7q — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2023

It wasn’t a perfect return for Romero in the defeat to Villa but before kick-off, he was handed a special plaque by former Tottenham midfielder Osvaldo Ardiles, who won the World Cup in 1978.

Lisandro received a standing ovation from his home crowd at Old Trafford as he walked out with his winner’s medal before United’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

No words… ❤️ Thank you to Old Trafford, my teammates and the staff for this amazing reception. 🙌🏼👏🏼 Feels great to be back & winning! 👊🏼👹 #MUFCpic.twitter.com/KTNQR6vt1i — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) January 4, 2023

Alvarez and Mac Allister were given warm welcome by their respective clubs in the training ground by both City and Brighton.

Look who's back! 🤩🏆🇦🇷@julianalvarezzz returned to the CFA earlier than anticipated following his World Cup win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bSzWj1YLES — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2022