Premier League

How Premier League clubs welcomed back Argentina’s World Cup winners

Five Premier League players played vital roles in Argentina’s third World Cup triumph in Qatar last month.

Team Sportstar
04 January, 2023 14:27 IST
04 January, 2023 14:27 IST
Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez with his World Cup-winning medal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez with his World Cup-winning medal at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Five Premier League players played vital roles in Argentina’s third World Cup triumph in Qatar last month.

Over the last weekend, Argentina’s World Cup-winning heroes returned back to duty with their Premier League clubs.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) and Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) played vital roles in Argentina’s third World Cup triumph in Qatar last month.

Emiliano Martinez was decisive in the penalty shootout victory over France on December 18 and was welcomed back by Aston Villa just before the New Year. Villa then beat Tottenham 2-0 away from home in the Premier League and is likely to be facilitated in its home game against Wolves on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t a perfect return for Romero in the defeat to Villa but before kick-off, he was handed a special plaque by former Tottenham midfielder Osvaldo Ardiles, who won the World Cup in 1978.

Lisandro received a standing ovation from his home crowd at Old Trafford as he walked out with his winner’s medal before United’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Alvarez and Mac Allister were given warm welcome by their respective clubs in the training ground by both City and Brighton.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us