Premier League leader Tottenham held to draw at Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season but Jeffrey Schlupp's late equaliser left the leader frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kane struck in the 23rd minute with a low long-range shot that deceived Palace keeper Vicente Guaita as Tottenham began in confident fashion in the Selhurst Park drizzle.

But Palace responded impressively to dominate after the break and Schlupp grabbed a deserved leveller from close range in the 81st minute.

Ben Davies struck the crossbar and Guaita made stunning saves from Kane and Eric Dier as Tottenham sparked back into life late on but they had to be content with a draw.

Tottenham moved to 25 points from 12 games, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool which plays at Fulham later.