EPL LIVE: Premier League 19/20 final day Catch the live coverage of the final day Premier League matches of the 2019/20 season from around the country. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 July, 2020 19:18 IST There's a lot left to settle, at both ends of the Premier League table, in the final round of the 2019/20 season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 July, 2020 19:18 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the final day Premier League matches of the 2019/20 season from around the country. — Here are today's ten matches:Arsenal vs WatfordBurnley vs Brighton and Hove AlbionChelsea vs Wolverhampton WanderersCrystal Palace vs Tottenham HotspurEverton vs BournemouthLeicester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester City vs Norwich CityNewcastle United vs LiverpoolSouthampton vs Sheffield UnitedWest Ham United vs Aston Villa— The final weekend of the Premier League season is here. We have ten games in hand, with a lot left to play for at both ends of the table. Hotstar will live stream the Premier League matches. You can also catch the games on TV on the Star Sports network.