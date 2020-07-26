EPL

LIVE: Premier League 19/20 final day

Catch the live coverage of the final day Premier League matches of the 2019/20 season from around the country.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 26 July, 2020 19:18 IST

There's a lot left to settle, at both ends of the Premier League table, in the final round of the 2019/20 season.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 26 July, 2020 19:18 IST
Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the final day Premier League matches of the 2019/20 season from around the country.

 

— Here are today's ten matches:

  1. Arsenal vs Watford
  2. Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion
  3. Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  4. Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
  5. Everton vs Bournemouth
  6. Leicester City vs Manchester United
  7. Manchester City vs Norwich City
  8. Newcastle United vs Liverpool
  9. Southampton vs Sheffield United
  10. West Ham United vs Aston Villa

— The final weekend of the Premier League season is here. We have ten games in hand, with a lot left to play for at both ends of the table.

 

Hotstar will live stream the Premier League matches. You can also catch the games on TV on the Star Sports network.

 