Premier League: Newcastle outclass Leicester to climb to second

Reuters
26 December, 2022 22:39 IST
Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United scores the team’s second goal past Danny Ward of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium. | Photo Credit: MARC ATKINS

Newcastle United attacker Joelinton won a penalty and netted a first-half header in a 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City that took his side up to second in the Premier League table on Monday.

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey got the match off to a terrible start for the hosts, gifting Newcastle a penalty when he chopped down Joelinton after 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wood blasted the spot-kick into the middle of the net.

Premier League: Fulham eases past nine-man Palace

It was a welcome goal for the 31-year-old New Zealander, who played for Leicester from 2013-15 and was only in the team due to Callum Wilson being ruled out through illness.

Newcastle’s great start continued when Miguel Almiron added a brilliant second in the seventh minute, cutting in from the right before playing a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotting the return pass in at the far post.

Despite the return of league football following the World Cup break, there was little Christmas cheer for the home fans as Joelinton made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute when Boubakary Soumare was caught ball-watching at a corner and the Brazilian headed home.

In one of the first half’s few bright attacking moments for the home side, Leicester’s Zambian striker Patson Daka had a shout for a penalty turned down after a clash with keeper Nick Pope, but all too often the striker’s decision-making let him down.

The introduction of Jamie Vardy at the break gave Leicester’s attack a focal point that was sorely lacking in the first half, but Newcastle’s well-organised defence restricted them to shots from distance that were easily dealt with.

Newcastle climbed above Manchester City, who play Leeds United on Wednesday, into second place on 33 points, four behind leaders Arsenal, who take on West Ham United later on Monday. Leicester is 13th on 17 points. 

