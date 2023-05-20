Premier League: Late Ward goal earns Palace 2-2 draw at Fulham

A late goal by Joel Ward rescued a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace at Fulham on Saturday, after the hosts’ striker Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged two goals on his first start since serving an eight-match ban.

Fulham has 52 points from 37 games - four behind ninth-placed Brentford - and remains 10th. Palace, who has 44, moves up to 11th ahead of Chelsea, who plays leader Manchester City on Sunday.

“To be honest, overall I think we had the better chances,” goalscorer Mitrovic said.

“Fair result. It was a good game, four goals and a fair draw in the end.

Also Read Firmino scores late goal against Villa to keep Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive

“It was really nice, a hard game after two months out for me. The legs got heavy, especially at the end of the game. I’ve been missing this feeling for a couple of months.”

Palace took the lead in the 34th minute when Odsonne Edouard’s fierce effort completed a sweeping counterattack after the Frenchman was played through on goal by Eberechi Eze following a Fulham corner.

Fulham forward Harry Wilson was hacked down by Tyrick Mitchell just before halftime and Mitrovic stepped up to thump his penalty past Sam Johnstone to level the game.

The Serbian, playing without a number on his back after a bloody nose left him in need of a new shirt, put Fulham ahead in the 61st minute with a bullet header.

But Ward salvaged one point for the visitors in the 83rd minute when he stabbed home a rebound after Fulham failed to defend a set-piece.