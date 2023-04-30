Premier League: Newcastle win bolsters Champions League hopes; Bournemouth deepens Leeds’ relegation worries

Newcastle United look almost certain to be playing in the Champions League next season after Callum Wilson’s double saw it come from a goal down to beat bottom club Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Third-placed Newcastle was rocked shortly before halftime when Stuart Armstrong put the visitor ahead.

But Newcastle, which has not played in the Champions League for two decades, dominated the second half with substitute Wilson making an immediate impact with a tap-in goal.

He then had another disallowed for offside, but Southampton’s relief was short-lived as an own goal by Theo Walcott put Eddie Howe’s side in front.

Two minutes later Wilson, who had come on at halftime, sealed the points after being played in by Alexander Isak.

Victory put Newcastle on 65 points with five games remaining, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur which is trailing at seventh-placed Liverpool 0-3 at the moment.

For Southampton the end of its decade-long residence in the top flight appears to be drawing ever closer.

It has 24 points with four games remaining, six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth deepen Leeds’ relegation worries with win

A quick-fire Jefferson Lerma double helped Bournemouth beat Leeds United 4-1 at home in the Premier League on Sunday, lifting it further away from relegation danger and leaving the visitor a point clear of the drop zone.

The result moved Bournemouth up to 13th in the standings with 39 points while Leeds has 30 to sit 16th -- a point above 18th-placed Leicester City and two above 19th-placed Everton, who play each other on Monday.

Leeds was awarded a penalty for a handball in the fourth minute before VAR intervened as replays showed the contact occurred just outside the area. Lerma then scored twice in four minutes to give Bournemouth a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

The midfielder first pounced on a loose ball to curl a shot past the keeper and then doubled his tally when the ball fell to him at a corner when Leeds keeper Illan Meslier failed to gather a cross, smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Patrick Bamford reduced the deficit for Leeds eight minutes later when the unmarked English striker got on the end of a Wilfried Gnonto cross to head home past Neto in Bournemouth’s goal.

But Bournemouth restored its two-goal cushion in the second half when Dango Outtara got on the end of a long ball from Neto and delivered a low cross into the box where Dominic Solanke stole in to score with some help from the far post.

With Leeds down and out, Bournemouth capitalised on its loss of focus to twist the knife, when Jaidon Anthony found Antoine Semenyo in space and the midfielder beat Meslier to make it 4-1.