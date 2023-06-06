Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation

Seven players will leave Leicester City when their contracts expire in June, officials from the club who were relegated from the Premier League said on Monday.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 06:40 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club.
Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seven players will leave Leicester City when their contracts expire in June, officials from the club who were relegated from the Premier League said on Monday.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club.

ALSO READ
Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports

“The Football Club extends its thanks to all seven players for their contributions during their time with Leicester City and wishes them every success in the next stages of their respective careers,” Leicester said in a statement.

Dean Smith’s side failed to stay in the English top flight this season and were relegated after finishing 18th.

The club added that it is still in talks with captain Jonny Evans to extend his contract.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
    Reuters
  2. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football - ‘God is sad too’
    AFP
  4. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
  5. French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
    Reuters
  2. Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports
    Reuters
  3. Former Manchester United star Lingard released by Nottingham Forest
    AFP
  4. Allardyce leaves Leeds after relegation
    Reuters
  5. Leeds chairman Radrizzani says club ‘made some mistakes’
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation
    Reuters
  2. Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
    Reuters
  3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic bids farewell to football - ‘God is sad too’
    AFP
  4. NBA Finals 2023: Jokic’s 40-point jinx lives on; Nuggets handed home loss by Heat
    Abhishek Saini
  5. French Open 2023, June 6 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment