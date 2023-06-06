Premier League: Seven players to leave Leicester City after relegation

Seven players will leave Leicester City when their contracts expire in June, officials from the club who were relegated from the Premier League said on Monday.
Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete will leave the club.
“The Football Club extends its thanks to all seven players for their contributions during their time with Leicester City and wishes them every success in the next stages of their respective careers,” Leicester said in a statement.
Dean Smith’s side failed to stay in the English top flight this season and were relegated after finishing 18th.
The club added that it is still in talks with captain Jonny Evans to extend his contract.
