MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Son and Romero available for Spurs despite injury scare

There had been concerns that Argentina centre-back Romero and South Korea forward Son picked up knocks playing for their countries but both are expected to be available.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 20:55 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Spurs have Son and Romero available after international break
FILE PHOTO: Spurs have Son and Romero available after international break | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spurs have Son and Romero available after international break | Photo Credit: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min have returned from international duty fit to face Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, with manager Ange Postecoglou saying on Friday that all those coming back are ready to play.

There had been concerns that Argentina centre-back Romero and South Korea forward Son had picked up knocks playing for their countries but both are expected to be available.

“It’s been a pretty positive international break for us,” Postecoglou told reporters. “Everyone is kind of back and medical reports seem to be good so no real issues around the guys from a fitness perspective.”

The Spurs manager was also happy to see full back Destiny Udogie making a debut for Italy and central defender Micky van de Ven playing his first games for Netherlands.

“Giovani Lo Celso played for Argentina as well which was great, so those guys all came through it well.”

The two-week break has been a chance for some of the injured players to recover, such as Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil.

ALSO READ | PAPU GOMEZ BANNED FOR TWO YEARS OVER DOPING

“With Brennan, he’s had a good, solid couple of weeks of training which is good for him. They’re all good. Playing Monday night helps us in terms of that aspect, with Brennan we’ll see how he goes in the next couple of days.”

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has yet to play this season due to a knee injury and the manager is not going to rush things.

“No, he won’t be in the squad Monday. We’ll take our time with him as he’s missed a lot of football,” said Postecoglou.

“Now he’s sort of fully training, so that means he’s into the whole session. We’ve drip-fed him into training the last month and he’s coped pretty well with that.”

Unbeaten Spurs is the early pacesetter but Postecoglou knows he still has work to do having joined the club in June.

“It doesn’t change the way I’m thinking. It pains me to say we’re very much still in the beginning,” he said.

“My thought is continual development. Everything is in the early stages. If you get side-tracked and move away from the plans, you’re going to stumble.”

Tottenham went top with a 1-0 win at Luton Town in its last game but midfield dynamo Yves Bissouma received a red card and is suspended for the visit of Fulham.

“We’ve got some options, certainly Pierre (Emile Hojbjerg) is a ready-made replacement, he’s been training really hard. He’s obviously probably wanted to be playing more because he’s pretty much been a constant for the last two to three years.”

Spurs is level on 20 points with Arsenal and host a Fulham side with 12 points in 12th place but who knocked Tottenham out of the League Cup after a penalty shootout in August. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Spurs /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Cristian Romero /

Son Heung-min /

South Korea /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Rizwan, Shakeel at crease; Pakistan loses three wickets in big chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 20: Kerala boy Bejoy guns down Lijo Mani’s record again
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Son and Romero available for Spurs despite injury scare
    Reuters
  4. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top 10 highest partnerships for any wicket in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Son and Romero available for Spurs despite injury scare
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Sweden Captain Lindelof available for United despite Brussels attack chaos
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Klopp provides squad update; Robertson set for shoulder surgery
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea vs Arsenal: Arteta cautious on Saka, Saliba fitness for Premier League clash against Blues
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Pochettino advised me not to go into coaching because “it is too hard” says Arteta
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Rizwan, Shakeel at crease; Pakistan loses three wickets in big chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 20: Kerala boy Bejoy guns down Lijo Mani’s record again
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Son and Romero available for Spurs despite injury scare
    Reuters
  4. Warner, Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top 10 highest partnerships for any wicket in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment