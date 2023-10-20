MagazineBuy Print

Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years

Argentina’s defender Papu Gomez, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, has been banned for two years for using a banned substance.

Published : Oct 20, 2023 17:43 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Alejandro Gomez in action for Argentina.
File Photo: Alejandro Gomez in action for Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Alejandro Gomez in action for Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentine winger Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, has been banned for two years for using a banned substance, Spanish daily Relevo reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the former Sevilla winger had taken a prohibited substance in November last year, days before the World Cup began in Qatar.

More to follow,

