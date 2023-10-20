Papu Gomez, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Lionel Messi, banned for two years

Argentine winger Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, has been banned for two years for using a banned substance, Spanish daily Relevo reported on Thursday.
According to the report, the former Sevilla winger had taken a prohibited substance in November last year, days before the World Cup began in Qatar.
More to follow,
