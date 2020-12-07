Premier League: Spurs back on top as Son and Kane sink Arsenal

The Premier League's deadliest current double-act struck again as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were both on target as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 to return to the top of the table on Sunday.

Kane played in Son after 13 minutes for the South Korean to curl home a majestic opener for his 10th league goal of the season, much to the delight of the 2,000 fans in attendance. Son repaid the favour on the stroke of halftime as Kane lashed in his side's second.

Victory means Jose Mourinho's side moves two points clear of Chelsea which had claimed top spot on Saturday. Spurs have 24 points from 11 games and are unbeaten in the league since losing on the opening day of the season.

Arsenal was ineffective in attack despite having almost 70% possession, although it did threaten in the second half with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris making a couple of saves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed its best chance over as the visitor was unable to salvage anything. Arsenal remains in 15th place with 13 points after its worst start to a season since 1981.