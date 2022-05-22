Premier League: Title at stake; Champions League, Europa spots up for grabs on final day

With another Premier League concluding, a lot is at stake on the final day. From the title itself to personal achievements, the chance of a last-minute twist is quite possible.

Apart from Manchester City and Liverpool battling it out for the title on the final day, spots for the Champions League and Europa League will also be decided.

Personal accolades are also at stake as the race to the Premier League Golden Boot and Golden Glove can take a turn given its close nature.

Here is a look at what is at stake and what can change on the final day.

Race to the title

The biggest attraction of the final day will be the closely-contested title race between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City is on 90 points and faces Aston Villa on the final day. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has 89 points and plays Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While City is the favourite to clinch the title, if it drops points on the final day and Liverpool wins, then the Reds will clinch their second Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

Battle for Europe

Last-minute twists are a huge possibility when it comes to securing spots for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Three Premier League teams who will surely play in the UCL next season are Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

While Tottenham Hotspur is the favourite to clinch the final spot for UCL football, a loss against Norwich in its final match and an Arsenal win will propel the Gunners to Champions League football. As things stand, Spurs need just one point from their final match and if it does bag it, Arsenal will finish sixth and play Europa League next season.

The second spot for the Europa League will be contested by Manchester United and West Ham United. Man United is currently in sixth and West Ham is a place below the Red Devils.

Man United can confirm Europa League with a win against Crystal Palace but a loss or draw can threaten its chances. Then, it would need to depend on West Ham dropping points.

Who stays and who goes?

Norwich City and Watford are the two teams that are already relegated. Leeds United and Burnley will be involved in a relegation battle on the final day. While Leeds will play Brentford, Burnley will go up against Newcastle United.

Both teams are level on points with 35 points and it remains to be seen who survives in the Premier League next season.

Premier League Golden Boot

The race to the Premier League Golden Boot has been close this season. As things stand, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah leads the race with 22 goals. He is followed by Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min with 21 goals and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo with 18 goals.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne occupy the fourth and fifth spots with 16 and 15 goals, respectively.

Reports suggest that Liverpool may not risk Salah on the final day given his injury concern. Ronaldo will most likely not feature in Man United’s last match against Crystal Palace.

With Salah and Ronaldo out of the mix, Son has a chance to equal or overtake Salah’s 22-goal tally and clinch the Golden Boot.

If two or more players end with the same number of goals, then the Golden Boot award will be shared between them.

PL Top five scorers before the final day Mohamed Salah- 22 goals

Son-Heung Min- 21 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo- 18 goals

Harry Kane- 16 goals

Kevin De Bruyne- 15 goals

Premier League Golden Glove

The race to the Premier League Golden Glove is between two goalkeepers- Manchester City’s Ederson and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker. Both keepers have 20 clean sheets each.

With Man City facing Villa and Liverpool playing Wolves, it remains to be seen if either of them overtakes the other. If both the keepers end with the same number of clean sheets, then the Golden Boot award will be shared between Ederson and Alisson.