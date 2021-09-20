Premier League to have Jarred Gillett as first overseas referee

Australian Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League match when he takes charge of Watford's home game against Newcastle United on Saturday, the League said.

Gillett, a five-times A-League referee of the year who also has experience as a FIFA international official, was promoted in June to the top Select Group allowed to referee in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old, who moved to England in 2019 as a post-doctoral researcher at Liverpool's John Moore's University, has carried out VAR duties in the top flight already this season.