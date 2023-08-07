MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Varane says players ignored over ‘dangerous’ added time rules

Competitions around the world have been instructed to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season, including goal celebrations and VAR checks.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 16:13 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vini Jr. (L) fights for the ball with Manchester United’s French defender Raphael Varane during a pre-season friendly.
Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vini Jr. (L) fights for the ball with Manchester United’s French defender Raphael Varane during a pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: MARK FELIX/AFP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vini Jr. (L) fights for the ball with Manchester United’s French defender Raphael Varane during a pre-season friendly. | Photo Credit: MARK FELIX/AFP

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane said on Monday that players’ views have been ignored on new guidelines that will see more time added on at the end of matches.

Competitions around the world have been instructed to more accurately calculate time lost to stoppages this season, including goal celebrations and VAR checks.

Football’s lawmakers IFAB said in March that the approach to calculating added time was “positively received” when it was first tested at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year and would be rolled out worldwide.

ALSO READ | Community Shield 2023: Arsenal wins shootout after late equaliser to deny Manchester City

Arsenal equalised in the 11th of 13 added minutes at the end of Sunday’s Community Shield against Manchester City and went on to win on penalties.

City manager Pep Guardiola criticised the move for putting extra strain on players as he mocked the “big brain guys who decide these things.”

Guardiola has been backed up from the other side of the Manchester divide as Varane said players were not being listened to.

“From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players’ physical and mental well-being,” the Frenchman posted on social media.

“Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players.

“We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100 percent to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?”

Varane retired from international football at the age of 29 earlier this year, likening the slog of the top-level game to being in the cycle of a washing machine.

The new guidelines on added time have been introduced to tackle time-wasting and increase effective playing time.

However, the impact of the extra added time on players over a sustained period has already been highlighted by global union FIFPRO, which reported earlier this year that the changes would amount to the equivalent of up to three extra games per season for players with the highest existing workloads.

Related stories

Related Topics

Raphael Varane /

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varane says players ignored over ‘dangerous’ added time rules
    AFP
  2. England 4-2 Nigeria: England enters quarterfinals, beats Nigeria in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Naveen retained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hibino reaches final at rain-hit Prague Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Varane says players ignored over ‘dangerous’ added time rules
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Man City announces signing of Josko Gvardiol
    AP
  3. Arteta expects Jesus to return ‘soon’ after surgery
    AFP
  4. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  5. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Varane says players ignored over ‘dangerous’ added time rules
    AFP
  2. England 4-2 Nigeria: England enters quarterfinals, beats Nigeria in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: Japan vs Malaysia, China vs Pakistan, India vs Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi full list of retained players ahead of PKL 10 Auction; Naveen retained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hibino reaches final at rain-hit Prague Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment