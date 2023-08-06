WATCH: Messi’s Inter Miami hits the training ground ahead of Leagues Cup Round of 16

Lionel Messi and Co. will look to keep their new-found momentum going as they gear up to face FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

Inter Miami, which has been languishing at the bottom of the MLS (Major League Soccer) table, has found light at the end of the tunnel with the marquee signings of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. With Jordi Alba being the latest recruitment, the pink brigade goes into the clash as a clear favourite at the Toyota stadium.

On the back of two dominating wins against Atlanta and Orlando City, Inter Miami has been in prime form. Thanks to new skipper Messi, who has bagged a whopping five goals and an assist in his five appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Dallas which has two wins in its last three matches in the competition might have something up its sleeve. After losing a penalty shootout to Charlotte FC in its group stage opener, the Texan club have dispatched two straight Liga MX opponents (Necaxa and Mazatlán) en route to the knockouts.

“It’s true the last game was different than the previous ones. There was more friction,” Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino reflected on his side’s performance against Orlando City, all too aware of the effect Messi has on rival clubs.

“There’s a respect for the best player in the world, but then, when it comes to playing 90 minutes, both teams want to win,” added Martino.