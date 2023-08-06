MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Community Shield 2023: Arsenal win shootout after late equaliser to deny Man City

In the shootout, City’s Kevin de Bruyne blasted his effort against the crossbar and Ramsdale saved a tame Rodri attempt before Vieira clinched Arsenal’s 17th win in the season’s curtain-raiser.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 23:27 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Community Shield during the trophy presentation after beating Manchester City in a penalty shootout.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Community Shield during the trophy presentation after beating Manchester City in a penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the Community Shield during the trophy presentation after beating Manchester City in a penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS

Arsenal beat Manchester City 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield on Sunday and strike the first blow in this season’s rivalry between the two clubs.

Fabio Vieira scored the winning spot-kick after Arsenal scored a late equaliser in stoppage-time to earn a 1-1 draw with the Premier League champions and take the game at London’s Wembley Stadium into a shootout.

Community Shield matches often have a ‘friendly’ feel but with cynical fouls and crunching tackles in the London sunshine, there was no shortage of intensity - spilling over perhaps from last season’s title race in which City emerged victorious.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo stars again as Al Nassr beats Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup

“For us, it’s a statement. It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters,” Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale told ITV.

“I’m not sure what it’ll be like this season. But that mental block is gone. We’re ready to push on now.”

While City had the bulk of the possession in the first half, Arsenal had the better chances, with big close-season signing Kai Havertz twice spurning opportunities to bag a debut goal as he had two efforts saved by Stefan Ortega.

Pep Guardiola’s side showed more intent in the second half, with John Stones having a header saved, but it was substitute Cole Palmer who broke the deadlock with a curling effort from the edge of the box which left Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale beaten.

Ramsdale was then called into action twice in quick succession, making saves from Phil Foden and Rodri to keep the deficit to one goal, with Arsenal digging deep to level the game via a deflected Leandro Trossard goal in the 11th minute of added time.

In the shootout, City’s Kevin de Bruyne blasted his effort against the crossbar and Ramsdale saved a tame Rodri attempt, before Vieira clinched Arsenal’s 17th win in the season’s curtain-raiser, moving them into second place behind Manchester United in the all-time tally.

The win extended City’s run of defeats in Community Shield matches, following losses to Liverpool last season and Leicester City in 2021.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Community Shield /

Arsenal /

Manchester City /

Aaron Ramsdale /

Kevin De Bruyne

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Chahal, Mukesh keep India in contest with quick wickets; West Indies 132/8 (17) vs India in 153 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Community Shield 2023: Arsenal win shootout after late equaliser to deny Man City
    Reuters
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Community Shield 2023: Arsenal win shootout after late equaliser to deny Man City
    Reuters
  2. Spurs boss Postecoglou tells Bayern only one deadline matters in Kane chase
    AFP
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo stars again as Al Nassr beats Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Leagues Cup LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kane scores 4 goals in potential Tottenham farewell amid interest from Bayern Munich
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Chahal, Mukesh keep India in contest with quick wickets; West Indies 132/8 (17) vs India in 153 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Community Shield 2023: Arsenal win shootout after late equaliser to deny Man City
    Reuters
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: China holds Korea 1-1; Pakistan draws 3-3 against Japan
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Australian Open 2023: Prannoy loses to China’s Weng Hong Yang in men’s singles final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment