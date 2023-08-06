MagazineBuy Print

Sweden eliminates defending WWC champion USA in penalties to enter FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

Sweden eliminated defending WWC champion United States 5-4 on penalties to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at the AAMI Park here on Sunday.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 17:15 IST , Melbourne, Australia

AFP
Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against the United States in the FIFA Women’s Word Cup quarterfinal.
Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against the United States in the FIFA Women’s Word Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lina Hurtig of Sweden celebrates after scoring the winning penalty against the United States in the FIFA Women’s Word Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sweden stunned the United States 5-4 in a sudden-death penalty shootout Sunday to surge into a Women’s World Cup quarter-final against Japan and consign the defending champion to its earliest-ever exit.

The title-holder dominated the opening 90 minutes but a breakthrough proved elusive with Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic making some incredible saves to keep her side alive.

With the deadlock remaining after extra-time it went to penalties in Melbourne -- and the tension went up another notch.

Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana

Sweden’s Nathalie Bjorn was the first to miss, skying high, only for Megan Rapinoe to do the same.

Rebecka Blomqvist’s effort was saved, again putting the USA in the driving seat, only for Sophia Smith to blast wide.

When Kelley O’Hara hit the post, it was all down to Sweden’s Lina Hurtig, who made sure -- but only after VAR ruled her kick had crossed the line.

The dramatic conclusion leaves the tournament without the two top-ranked sides after Germany’s group-stage departure, with the Swedes now considered among the chief frontrunners as the world number three.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side, which is striving to better its third-place finish in 2019, next faces the 2011 champions Japan.

But it was a bitter blow for the USA and an inglorious end for Rapinoe, the Golden Boot winner at the 2019 tournament. She will retire at the end of the season.

Expectations were high coming into the tournament for the four-time champion, which had made at least the semi-finals at every World Cup.

But it never looked up to the task in the group stage, with just one win, against Vietnam.

This devastating early exit will be seen as a major underachievement.

Musovic stands firm

Vlatko Andonovski made two changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Portugal, with Emily Sonnett in for suspended midfielder Rose Lavelle and Trinity Rodman preferred up front to Lynn Williams.

Sweden rested nine players in its last group game but reverted to their strongest XI with strikers Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius returning and Musovic getting the nod as goalkeeper ahead of Jennifer Falk.

After both sides sized each other up, the USA worked the first clear chance on six minutes, but Andi Sullivan’s drive from the edge of the box skewered wide.

A patient Sweden created space early on, particularly on the flanks, and sent in a series of teasing crosses to use their height advantage, to no avail.

As the game wore on the US assumed midfield control and a livewire Rodman went close to the opener after 18 minutes, letting fly from distance with Musovic palming away.

She was forced into a similar stop minutes later, again from Rodman, but could only watch as a towering Lindsey Horan header rattled the crossbar in the best opportunity of a lively half the US dominated.

The title-holder carried the momentum into the second stanza and only a world-class reflex save from Musovic kept Sweden on level terms, turning a vicious strike from Horan around the post at full stretch.

It was all the United States and a goal seemed inevitable, but Musovic again kept Sweden in the game with another cracking save in the 88th minute, this time from Alex Morgan.

She pulled off two more brilliant saves in extra-time to take the match to penalties.

