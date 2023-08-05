MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana

Kgatlana netted two of her team’s six goals including the last-gasp scorcher that dramatically dumped Italy out of the tournament.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 10:16 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Italy.
Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Italy. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images
infoIcon

Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa celebrates after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Italy. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images

The Netherlands’ back line will have to rely on trust and togetherness to stop lightning-fast striker Thembi Kgatlana when it faces South Africa in its round of 16 game at the World Cup in Sydney on Sunday, said defender Stefanie van der Gragt.

Kgatlana netted two of her team’s six goals including the last-gasp scorcher that dramatically dumped Italy out of the tournament.

“Well, it requires the same as always from me, we help each other at the back, we cover each other’s back and I think (on Sunday) it will be very important to have each other’s back,” said Van der Gragt.

The ninth-ranked Oranje topped Group E with two victories and a draw with two-time reigning champion United States.

READ: Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht

Coach Andries Jonker said his squad had stopped “very fast attackers” versus Portugal at the World Cup, and in friendlies against Costa Rica and Poland - all Dutch victories.

“It’s a matter of choosing positions, helping each other and having a ‘keeper that pays attention,” Jonker said. “So far, we’ve had things under control. It’s not that we’re getting confused with this fast attacker from South Africa, but we have taken it into account and we’re preparing for that.”

The Dutch are ranked 45 spots above South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, but this tournament has shown no team can be overlooked.

“It will be another fight at this world championship between a so-called smaller country - many people in women’s football will consider South Africa smaller - and a bigger, not from the size but from history, Holland, and I think it will be another fight between two countries who have just one desire, fly to New Zealand (for the quarterfinals),” Jonker said.

ALSO READ: Arteta expects Jesus to return ‘soon’ after surgery

Asked why the Netherlands is so consistent in tournaments, Van der Gragt said her side is built for the long haul.

“We spend a lot of time together,” she said. “We only have each other because family is not there. There’s good dynamics within the team . . . and we also will stick up for each other and that turns us into a solid tournament team.

“We’re quite close and we’re willing to fight for each other on the pitch.”

The Dutch were back on the practice pitch on Saturday after Friday’s long travel day from Dunedin to Sydney.

“I had this idea that this would be the world championship of football but also flying,” Jonker said of his team’s schedule. “But my attitude was straight away, okay, just let this happen, go with the flow.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Netherlands /

South Africa /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany coach vows to fight on after shock exit
    AFP
  3. Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases
    AP
  4. East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany coach vows to fight on after shock exit
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Five talking points from WWC 2023 group stage
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: USA faces familiar foe in Sweden
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 schedule: Qualified teams, match time, venue, WWC 2023 news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands prepared for South Africa and its electric striker Kgatlana
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany coach vows to fight on after shock exit
    AFP
  3. Golfer Angel Cabrera released on parole after two years following gender violence cases
    AP
  4. East Bengal signs Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas
    Team Sportstar
  5. Valente maintains golden start for U.S, Hinze shines for Germany
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment