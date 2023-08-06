Cristiano Ronaldo stars again as Al Nassr beats Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his third consecutive game for Al Nassr as it beat Raja Casablanca to enter the semifinal of the Arab Club Championship Cup 2023, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Sunday.

Raja CA, a two-time champion of the tournament, started the match in control but soon fell victim to Al Nassr’s counter-attack, comprising Sadio Mane, Anderson Talisca and Ronaldo.

Highlights - Al Nassr vs Raja Casablanca

In the 19th minute, Talisca, getting a through ball along the right flank, cut back to set up Ronaldo, who found the net from outside the box. This was his 17th goal for the Saudi Pro League side and his third goal in consecutive games. Luis Castro’s side continued to attack and doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Sultan Al Ghanam completed an overlap along the right flank, marched into the box and struck with his right foot past a hapless Raja CA’s goalie, Anas Zniti. It was after this goal that Ronaldo’s side started dominating the game, finding spaces with ease and soon, got its third from a set-piece.

Marcelo Brozovic’s pass to Alex Telles was whipped in from the left as Seko Fofana stuck his head out to score. Defensive errors, however, have been an aberration for the Saudi side, which has conceded one goal in each of its three games for the same (two own-goals and one penalty).

Against Raja CA, Abdullah Madu’s failed clearance saw the ball fly into his own net as his side’s chance for a clean sheet was spoiled yet again. Al Nassr plays Al Shorta FC from Baghdad in the semifinal as Ronaldo looks to win his first major silverware since 2021 when he won the Italian Super Cup with Juventus.