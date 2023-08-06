MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup live streaming info, team news

RCA vs ALN: Enjoy the live updates of the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Raja Casablanca and Al Nassr, being played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Aug 06, 2023 19:16 IST

Team Sportstar
OSAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in action during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
OSAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in action during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Kenta Harada
lightbox-info

OSAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr in action during the pre-season friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on July 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Kenta Harada

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Arab Club Champions Cup quarterfinal match between Raja Casablanca and Al Nassr. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through the minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

  • August 06, 2023 19:14
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to ride on his good form at Al Nassr as he hunts for his first silverware with the Saudi Pro League side, in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday.

    His side faces Raja Casablanca next, a team which has won this tournament twice (2006, 2020) and is also a three-time CAF Champions League winner.

    Al Nassr, which saw Ronaldo scoring twice in consecutive games, secured its spot in the final eight of the tournament with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner finding the equaliser in the 87th minute.

    In the second group-stage game, the 38-year-old scored with a header, becoming the highest goalscorer through headers in the game’s history, surpassing Gerd Muller’s tally of 144 goals.

    Al Nassr, which finished second in the league last season, has made significant additions to its squad ahead of this season.

    Marcelo Brozovic, who finished as the runner-up in the UEFA Champions League last season, and Seko Fofana, the captain of Ligue 1 side RC Lens, who steered the side to UCL after 21 years, have both bolstered the midfield since their arrival.

    The latest addition, however, has been that of Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, who was instrumental in helping Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League title for the very first time.

    Ahead of the clash against Raja Casablanca, it will be interesting to see if Al Nassr chooses to have Anderson Talisca, Mane and Ronaldo as its front three or if it starts the Senegalese from the bench as it did in the previous match.

    The kick-off for the match is scheduled at 8:30 pm IST.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss at 7:30 PM; Will Jaiswal make debut? When, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup live streaming info, team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 1st T20I, Highlights: Holder, McCoy & Shepherd take two wickets each to hand India 4-run loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs West Indies stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup live streaming info, team news
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2023: Sweden hero Musovic lost for words after heroics against USWNT
    Reuters
  3. Punjab FC announces 26-member Durand Cup squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 sets attendance record
    AFP
  5. Jamshedpur FC signs centre-back Wungngayam Muirang 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss at 7:30 PM; Will Jaiswal make debut? When, where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup live streaming info, team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI 1st T20I, Highlights: Holder, McCoy & Shepherd take two wickets each to hand India 4-run loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs West Indies stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment