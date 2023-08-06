Raja Casablanca vs Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup live streaming info, team news

MATCH PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to ride on his good form at Al Nassr as he hunts for his first silverware with the Saudi Pro League side, in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Sunday.

His side faces Raja Casablanca next, a team which has won this tournament twice (2006, 2020) and is also a three-time CAF Champions League winner.

Al Nassr, which saw Ronaldo scoring twice in consecutive games, secured its spot in the final eight of the tournament with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner finding the equaliser in the 87th minute.

In the second group-stage game, the 38-year-old scored with a header, becoming the highest goalscorer through headers in the game’s history, surpassing Gerd Muller’s tally of 144 goals.

Al Nassr, which finished second in the league last season, has made significant additions to its squad ahead of this season.

Marcelo Brozovic, who finished as the runner-up in the UEFA Champions League last season, and Seko Fofana, the captain of Ligue 1 side RC Lens, who steered the side to UCL after 21 years, have both bolstered the midfield since their arrival.

The latest addition, however, has been that of Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, who was instrumental in helping Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League title for the very first time.

Ahead of the clash against Raja Casablanca, it will be interesting to see if Al Nassr chooses to have Anderson Talisca, Mane and Ronaldo as its front three or if it starts the Senegalese from the bench as it did in the previous match.

The kick-off for the match is scheduled at 8:30 pm IST.