GetImageContent.jpg

Bayern manager Tuchel: Sadio Mane leaving for Al Nassr sad but for the best

The Senegal forward, who joined Bayern just 12 months ago, is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported USD 45 million.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 18:26 IST , Singapore - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sadio Mane played just one season with the German champion, scoring 12 goals and assisting six more in all competitions.
Sadio Mane played just one season with the German champion, scoring 12 goals and assisting six more in all competitions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sadio Mane played just one season with the German champion, scoring 12 goals and assisting six more in all competitions. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he was saddened that things didn’t work out for Sadio Mane at the club but feels his departure is for the best.

The Senegal forward, who joined Bayern just 12 months ago, is joining the growing number of players heading to Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in a deal worth a reported USD 45 million.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mane rued his departure, saying: “Leaving Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Tuchel when he spoke in Singapore on the eve of his side’s friendly against Liverpool.

“We had a long, big hug and we both agreed that we don’t like what’s happening now, but we think it’s for the best in this situation,” said the Bayern coach.

“Sometimes things don’t work out as everybody wants it to work out. In person I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay. I can totally understand that he feels hurt and I also wouldn’t feel happy if things like this happened.

“Obviously it’s something that we didn’t bring into the full potential, which is my job and my responsibility, but in this particular situation, it was the best solution to untie the knot.”

While Mane is leaving Bayern, the German side is being heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with club representatives reportedly travelling to London to discuss a deal with the Premier League side on Monday.

While Tuchel refused to discuss the future of the England captain, he said the club is clear about the players they hope to bring in during the transfer window.

“I think it’s very important in our position to take clear positions and focus on a few players to strengthen the squad,” he said.

“We want to bring additional players to the squad that we are absolutely convinced of in terms of personality and quality, and to not be distracted in the transfer window by pressure of time or by alternatives.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
