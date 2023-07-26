MagazineBuy Print

Bayern Munich confirms talks around Sadio Mane’s move to Saudi Arabia

Mane has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 15:49 IST , TOKYO - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sadio Mane in action. (File Photo)
Sadio Mane in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sadio Mane in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich’s president confirmed on Wednesday that the club is aware of ‘initial talks’ around a reported move for forward Sadio Mane from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“FC Bayern is informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during a pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency DPA. “But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.”

His comments followed a report in a German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Mane would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal. A Premier League and Champions League winner with Liverpool, Mane would be the latest in a series of big-name players in Saudi clubs’ signing spree.

Wrexham striker Mullin punctures lung in pre-season win over Man Utd

Mane has two years left on his contract with Bayern after a disappointing and injury-hit first season since joining from Liverpool last year.

The Senegal forward scored 12 times in 38 games for Bayern, but only one of those goals came after a leg injury in November which ruled him out of the World Cup.

Mane was also suspended for one game by Bayern for “misconduct” in April after he reportedly struck teammate Leroy Sané in the locker room after a Champions League loss to Manchester City.

