FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France skipper Renard doubtful for Brazil clash

Renard, 33, strained her calf in France’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday, although completed the full 90 minutes as France made a stuttering start to its campaign.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 12:43 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s Wendie Renard shoots the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023.
France’s Wendie Renard shoots the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Wendie Renard shoots the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

France captain Wendie Renard may have to sit out Saturday’s key Women’s World Cup group game against Brazil after injuring her calf, officials said on Wednesday.

Renard, 33, strained her calf in France’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica in Sydney on Sunday, although completed the full 90 minutes as one of the pre-tournament favourite made a stuttering start to its campaign.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia left with one striker after another injury blow

The surprise draw against the Caribbean islanders puts France under pressure for its second Group F game in Brisbane at the weekend, especially after Brazil beat Panama 4-0 in their opener.

Striker Naomie Feller also missed training after a thigh knock against Jamaica, but Selma Bacha, who sprained her left ankle in the warm-up friendly against Australia a fortnight ago, is back training as is Elisa de Almeida, who also missed out on Sunday with a calf problem.

