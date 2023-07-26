MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia left with one striker after another injury blow

The absence of skipper Kerr and Fowler, who scored in the 1-0 friendly win over France on the eve of the World Cup, leaves the Matildas with Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord as their only recognised striker.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 09:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mary Fowler of Australia shoots at goal while Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland attempts to block during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Mary Fowler of Australia shoots at goal while Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland attempts to block during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mary Fowler of Australia shoots at goal while Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland attempts to block during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia suffered another Women’s World Cup blow on Wednesday when striker Mary Fowler -- who replaced missing Sam Kerr in its opening match -- was also sidelined with injury.

The Manchester City forward Fowler suffered a mild concussion in training and is out of the game with Nigeria on Thursday in Brisbane.

Chelsea superstar Kerr will also again be missing with a calf injury that kept her out of the co-hosts’ opening match, a 1-0 win over Ireland.

Also Read:FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway’s Graham Hansen apologises for lashing out at coach

The absence of skipper Kerr and Fowler, who scored in the 1-0 friendly win over France on the eve of the World Cup, leaves the Matildas with Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord as their only recognised striker.

Defender Aivi Luik, who was a substitute against Ireland, was also ruled out of the Nigeria game.

“Forward Mary Fowler and defender Aivi Luik will be unavailable for Thursday night’s clash with Nigeria,” the co-hosts said.

“Both players have been ruled out after sustaining mild concussions in separate incidents at training on Tuesday.”

Kerr has been ruled out of at least Australia’s first two games, but it will be desperate to have her back for its final Group B match, against Canada on July 31 in Melbourne.

Related Topics

Australia /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Mary Fowler /

Sam Kerr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia left with one striker after another injury blow
    AFP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score: North Zone 56/1, Abhishek Sharma falls; South 51/2 vs West Zone
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bronny James, son of LeBron, stable after suffering cardiac arrest during training
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway’s Graham Hansen apologises for lashing out at coach
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: No drama surrounding Hegerberg’s late withdrawal against Switzerland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia left with one striker after another injury blow
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway’s Graham Hansen apologises for lashing out at coach
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: No drama surrounding Hegerberg’s late withdrawal against Switzerland
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina forward defends her Ronaldo tattoo
    AP
  5. Australian Indigenous players hit out at ‘empty symbolism’ at FIFA Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia left with one striker after another injury blow
    AFP
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score: North Zone 56/1, Abhishek Sharma falls; South 51/2 vs West Zone
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bronny James, son of LeBron, stable after suffering cardiac arrest during training
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norway’s Graham Hansen apologises for lashing out at coach
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: No drama surrounding Hegerberg’s late withdrawal against Switzerland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment