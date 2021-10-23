Saints boss Hasenhuttl fined for VAR comments after Chelsea defeat

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been fined 20,000 pounds for comments against the VAR match official following his side's loss at Chelsea earlier this month, the FA said in a statement on Friday.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse was shown a straight red during the Premier League game, having initially only received a yellow for a challenge on Jorginho.

Hasenhuttl was unhappy with referee Martin Atkinson being advised to use the pitch-side monitor to review his decision.

"Southampton FC's Ralph Hasenhuttl has been fined 20,000 pounds after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to their Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday, October 2 2021," the FA said on Twitter.

"The manager accepted the charge that comments made during a post-match interview constituted improper conduct in that they questioned the integrity of the VAR Match Official and/or implied bias and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Southampton, who is 15th in the table with seven points from eight games, host third-bottom Burnley on Saturday.