MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton

Salah broke the deadlock with a 75th-minute penalty and then scored again deep in extra time for a remarkable 13th consecutive game at Anfield with either a goal or an assist.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 23:04 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shakes hands with manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shakes hands with manager Jurgen Klopp | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shakes hands with manager Jurgen Klopp | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah after he netted twice in its 2-0 Merseyside derby victory over 10-man Everton on Saturday, saying the team’s talisman has the ability to score even on less-than-perfect days.

Salah broke the deadlock with a 75th-minute penalty and then scored again deep in extra time for a remarkable 13th consecutive game at Anfield with either a goal or an assist.

“What I love most about Mo, well of course, Mo Salah’s numbers, but what I love the most is that I think Mo Salah has played an incredible amount of fantastic games - today was not his best game.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Manchester City defeats Brighton 2-1 after strikes from Haaland, Alvarez

“We need somebody who brings the ball over the line. And he was that again. I couldn’t respect that type more. And it’s absolutely outstanding, his numbers are crazy. He will never stop. That’s his nature. And that’s really cool for us.”

Klopp breathed a sigh of relief when centre-back Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking when he brought down Everton striker Beto, and a seething Everton manager Sean Dyche thought the home side should have gone down to 10 men.

“Ibrahima could have gone, yes,” Klopp said. “When he didn’t get the second yellow, I thought okay, we don’t give it a chance and take him off.”

ALSO READ: Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup

Everton was not so lucky, losing Ashley Young to a red card in the first half for two bookings, but it still took until the 75th minute for Salah to break the deadlock.

“What was important today is that we didn’t get frustrated in the second half with the fact that we didn’t score already,” Klopp said. “And I thought we did that really well.”

The victory was Liverpool’s first in three Premier League matches after it lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur and drew 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jurgen Klopp /

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Everton /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  2. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup
    Brian Glanville
  5. Makhachev vs Volkanovski LIVE updates, UFC 294 results: Preview, stats, fight cards; Event begins at 11:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Manchester City defeats Brighton 2-1 after strikes from Haaland, Alvarez
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Salah scores brace as Liverpool beats 10-man Everton in Merseyside derby
    Reuters
  4. Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Injured Chelsea striker Broja out of game with Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  2. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup
    Brian Glanville
  5. Makhachev vs Volkanovski LIVE updates, UFC 294 results: Preview, stats, fight cards; Event begins at 11:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment