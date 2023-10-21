MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Manchester City defeats Brighton 2-1 after strikes from Haaland, Alvarez

After back-to-back league defeats, City was cruising to victory but Ansu Fati’s 73rd-minute reply for Brighton threatened to make it an anxious finale at the Etihad Stadium.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 22:18 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad stadium in Manchester on Saturday.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad stadium in Manchester on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates after the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad stadium in Manchester on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to first-half goals by Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

After back-to-back league defeats, City was cruising to victory but Ansu Fati’s 73rd-minute reply for Brighton threatened to make it an anxious finale at the Etihad Stadium.

Alvarez opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a scuffed shot following great work by Jeremy Doku.

With influential midfielder Rodri back from suspension, City dominated the first half and Haaland took advantage of sloppy Brighton play to smash in City’s second after 19 minutes.

READ | Sir Bobby Charlton dead: The life of England’s FIFA World Cup hero and Man United legend in pictures

City should have added to its total but Brighton made things interesting when Fati slotted home and the hosts ended with 10 men after Manuel Akanji was shown a second yellow card deep in stoppage time.

Akanji will miss next week’s Manchester derby.

Victory lifted champion City back to the top of the table with 21 points from nine games, although Arsenal could go top with a win at Chelsea in a later kickoff.

There was clear relief after almost 10 minutes of stoppage time for City’s players and manager Pep Guardiola who had only lost three successive league games once in his career.

City was not back to its fluent best but Brighton, which dropped to seventh, deserve credit for the way it stretched the host after such a poor start.

Doku was again preferred to Jack Grealish and the Belgian’s pace was a constant thorn in Brighton’s side.

It was his teasing run down the left and cut back that helped City open the scoring although Alvarez’s strike was far from flush but evaded Jason Steele.

Haaland had gone almost a month without a goal for City but he needed no second invitation to end that dry spell as Brighton made a mess of a throw-in deep in its own half and the Norwegian was allowed through to fire past Steele for his 45th Premier League goal in 44 games. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Erling Haaland /

Julian Alvarez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo scores from free-kick after nearly seven months, closes in on Messi tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Manchester City defeats Brighton 2-1 after strikes from Haaland, Alvarez
    Reuters
  3. Reactions to the death of England and Man Utd great Bobby Charlton
    AP
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Klaasen, Jansen show hands England its biggest ODI defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha fourth after penultimate round, Krauter opens two-shot lead
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Manchester City defeats Brighton 2-1 after strikes from Haaland, Alvarez
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Salah scores brace as Liverpool beats 10-man Everton in Merseyside derby
    Reuters
  3. Premier League clubs to wear black armbands amid Israel-Hamas conflict
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Injured Chelsea striker Broja out of game with Arsenal
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Man City faces tough test against Brighton with De Bruyne missing
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo scores from free-kick after nearly seven months, closes in on Messi tally
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Manchester City defeats Brighton 2-1 after strikes from Haaland, Alvarez
    Reuters
  3. Reactions to the death of England and Man Utd great Bobby Charlton
    AP
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Klaasen, Jansen show hands England its biggest ODI defeat
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha fourth after penultimate round, Krauter opens two-shot lead
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment