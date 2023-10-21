MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Salah scores brace as Liverpool beats 10-man Everton in Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp’s side provisionally climbed top of the standings on 20 points in the Premier League’s first game of the weekend, while Everton is 16th.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 19:23 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Salah slotted home a penalty past in the 75th minute after Michael Keane and then doubled Liverpool’s advantage deep in stoppage time.
Salah slotted home a penalty past in the 75th minute after Michael Keane and then doubled Liverpool’s advantage deep in stoppage time. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Salah slotted home a penalty past in the 75th minute after Michael Keane and then doubled Liverpool’s advantage deep in stoppage time. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah scored twice to lift Liverpool to a 2-0 Premier League victory over 10-man Everton in Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield, after Ashley Young was sent off for the visitors in the first half.

Salah slotted home a penalty past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford to break the deadlock in the 75th minute after Michael Keane was penalised for a handball, then doubled Liverpool’s advantage deep in stoppage time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side provisionally climbed top of the standings on 20 points in the Premier League’s first game of the weekend, while Everton is 16th.

Sean Dyche’s side, who have just one victory in their last 29 clashes with Liverpool, did well to keep their rivals at bay for much of the game after Young was sent off in the 37th minute with his second yellow card for a mistimed tackle on Luis Diaz.

