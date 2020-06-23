Football EPL EPL Injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said after the Burnley game that the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks. Reuters Manchester 23 June, 2020 20:43 IST Sergio Aguero was injured in a clash with Burnley defender Ben Mee. - Getty Images Reuters Manchester 23 June, 2020 20:43 IST Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Monday's 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley defender Ben Mee and the Argentina international went down clutching his knee before he was withdrawn with Gabriel Jesus coming on as a substitute.City boss Pep Guardiola said after the game he feared Aguero could miss the rest of the season and revealed the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks.“Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening,” the club said in a statement.“The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.”While second-placed City's chances of reducing the 20-point gap to league leader Liverpool are slim with eight games to go, a long-term absence for Aguero will leave Guardiola short of strikers when the Champions League resumes.City leads 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of its last-16 match and is hoping to reach August's 'Final Eight' of the competition in Lisbon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos