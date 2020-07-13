Spurs must aim higher than just finishing above Arsenal: Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League is a matter of pride for supporters but the club has to aim higher.

Toby Alderweireld's 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 victory against Arsenal on Sunday, moving Spurs up to eighth and two points above its north London rival with three games left.

While Tottenham is looking to finish above Arsenal for a fourth straight season Mourinho said he would not be satisfied with that.

READ| Arsenal boss Arteta: We gave away the derby

“I have to be more ambitious than that,” he told reporters.

“ ... I don't want to look at it just as a fan that is happy to finish above Arsenal.”

Spurs can secure a place in the Europa League by finishing sixth and Mourinho said he would be keen to play in Europe's second-tier club competition, which he won with Manchester United and Porto.

READ| Alderweireld header powers Tottenham past Arsenal

“It's not a competition that I'm in love with or like very much to play, but when you cannot play Champions League, you play Europa League,” Mourinho added.

“In my career I only played Europa League twice, and I won it twice. It wouldn't be bad to play it a third time and to win it a third time.”