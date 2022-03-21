Kane, Son combine to lead Spurs to 3-1 win over West Ham

The most lethal attacking partnership in Premier League history was at it again on Sunday as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined to earn Tottenham a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

The pair had already played a big role in the ninth-minute own-goal scored by Kurt Zouma when Kane turned in the center circle and played a perfect through ball to Son, who made it 2-0 in the 24th.

It was the 38th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal in the Premier League, extending their record in the competition.

And they made it 39 when Son ran onto Kane's headed flick-on off a long clearance and drove in a low finish in the 88th.

West Ham had given itself hope through Said Benrahma’s volley in the 35th, which made it 2-1, but was leapfrogged by Tottenham in the standings in the race for Champions League qualification.

Spurs jumped above West Ham and Manchester United into fifth place, three points behind Arsenal, which has played one game less than its north London rival.

There was a hold-up in play in the second half as two people were dragged away by security staff after getting onto the field and appearing to attempt to tie themselves to the goalposts.

A similar incident happened at Everton-Newcastle on Thursday, causing a long stoppage.