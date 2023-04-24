Tottenham Hotspur sacks interim manager Cristian Stellini after Newcastle rout

Tottenham Hotspur sacked its interim manager Cristian Stellini, following an embarrassing 1-6 loss to Newcastle United at St. James Park on Sunday, the Premier League side confirmed through a statement.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statemnt.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.”

Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach after the Italian’s departure. Mason had come to the team’s rescue after the exit of Jose Mourinho in 2021, making him the youngest-ever Premier League manager.

After being promoted as the First-team coach under Antonio Conte, he became the assistant coach when Conte left.

“Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course,” Levy added, “I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.”