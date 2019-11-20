Football EPL EPL Tottenham Hotspur sacks Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur has relieved Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff of their duties following a disappointing start to the season. Nicholas McGee 20 November, 2019 01:31 IST Pochettino was appointed Spurs manager in 2014. - GETTY IMAGES Nicholas McGee 20 November, 2019 01:31 IST Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club has confirmed.Pochettino lifted to new heights after taking charge in 2014, leading it to a second-place finish in the Premier League in 2016-17.That was the second of four consecutive top-four finishes, meaning Spurs became a regular Champions League fixture on his watch and were beaten finalists in Europe's top competition last season, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.However, a run that featured incredibly dramatic quarterfinal and semifinal triumphs over Manchester City and Ajax respectively served to distract from dwindling domestic form that has not picked up this term.A laboured 1-1 draw against Sheffield United before the international break left Spurs 14th in the table, with three wins and 14 points from 12 top-flight matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos