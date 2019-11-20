Tottenham Hotspur sacks Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club has confirmed.

Pochettino lifted to new heights after taking charge in 2014, leading it to a second-place finish in the Premier League in 2016-17.

That was the second of four consecutive top-four finishes, meaning Spurs became a regular Champions League fixture on his watch and were beaten finalists in Europe's top competition last season, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

However, a run that featured incredibly dramatic quarterfinal and semifinal triumphs over Manchester City and Ajax respectively served to distract from dwindling domestic form that has not picked up this term.

A laboured 1-1 draw against Sheffield United before the international break left Spurs 14th in the table, with three wins and 14 points from 12 top-flight matches.