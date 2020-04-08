EPL

WATCH: Spurs squad goes through virtual training session

With the Premier League temporarily suspended, players of all clubs haven't been to the trainng ground to respect the social-distancing rules.

Tottenham has been conducting virtual training sessions for its players.   -  Getty Images

Tottenham 08 April, 2020 10:58 IST

Tottenham Hotspur, like many clubs, has been keeping its players fit via internet as social-distancing rules prevent them from training together at the club's training ground.

Here's a behind the scenes video of their virtual training session, featuring the likes of Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and Eric Dier.

 

