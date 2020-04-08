Football EPL EPL WATCH: Spurs squad goes through virtual training session With the Premier League temporarily suspended, players of all clubs haven't been to the trainng ground to respect the social-distancing rules. Team Sportstar Tottenham 08 April, 2020 10:58 IST Tottenham has been conducting virtual training sessions for its players. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Tottenham 08 April, 2020 10:58 IST Tottenham Hotspur, like many clubs, has been keeping its players fit via internet as social-distancing rules prevent them from training together at the club's training ground.Here's a behind the scenes video of their virtual training session, featuring the likes of Hugo Lloris, Lucas Moura and Eric Dier. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos