To win or lose -- Tottenham in unique dilemma between Arsenal-Man City title fight

If Spurs take points off Manchester City, city rival Arsenal will hold the advantage in the Premier League title race.

Published : May 14, 2024 17:16 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes hinges on rival Tottenham Hotspur’s fixture against second-placed Manchester City.
Arsenal's Premier League title hopes hinges on rival Tottenham Hotspur's fixture against second-placed Manchester City.
infoIcon

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes hinges on rival Tottenham Hotspur's fixture against second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal is left in an unusual dilemma of having to support its bitter city rival Tottenham Hotspur for a day. Gunners forward Kai Havertz said in an interview with Sky Sports, “I am going to be the biggest Tottenham fan on Tuesday. We are all going to be.”

Arsenal, who is currently leading the Premier League points table by a point, will be in the pole position to win the title, heading into the final week on Sunday, if Spurs manage to get a result against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later tonight.

It’s also a must-win game for Spurs, who need to win to stay in the hunt for the fourth Champions League spot. But the idea that Spurs might have a hand in Arsenal winning its first league title in 20 years has led to some Spurs fans wanting to lose the game instead, which has irked their manager Ange Postecoglou.

“We’re just going to try and win. It’s a simple and basic premise. Now, how that makes people feel, I’m not really fussed and I don’t really care,” said the frustrated Aussie.

Over the years in history, teams were in a position to get a result which could have aided in their bitter rival winning the league title.

Gerrard’s ‘assist’ to halt United

In the 2009-10 season, Liverpool faced a similar situation where a victory over Chelsea at Anfield would have handed Manchester United the edge in the title race with a game to go. United winning the title would also the Red Devils to inch in front of Liverpool for the most number of league titles with both teams locked at 18-18.

A Chelsea fan holds up a banner taunting Liverpool fans ahead of the match.
A Chelsea fan holds up a banner taunting Liverpool fans ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths
lightbox-info

A Chelsea fan holds up a banner taunting Liverpool fans ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths

But Liverpool didn’t do United any favours with skipper Steven Gerrard ironically assisting Chelsea’s Didier Drogba with a back pass which the Ivorian slotted away to score the opening goal. United manager Alex Ferguson would later Gerrard’s back pass as a ‘great gift’. Chelsea won the game 2-0 and went on to win the title by a single point.

Liverpool‘s Steven Gerrard reacts after his error led to a Chelsea goal.
Liverpool‘s Steven Gerrard reacts after his error led to a Chelsea goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Liverpool‘s Steven Gerrard reacts after his error led to a Chelsea goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio says ‘oh nooo’ to Roma

In the same season in Italy, Roma needed a favour from city rival Lazio to stop Inter, with three matches left. Roma, who had moved top of the table earlier in the day, knew there would not be any such helping hand after Lazio’s own safety was confirmed.

“If you win, we’ll beat you up” chants went around the Stadio Olimpico before kick-off, the home fans warning their players to not win, according to a report in the Guardian. When Inter took the lead in the first half added time, Lazio fans unfurled a sarcastic banner, reading ‘Oh nooo!’.

Inter then wrapped up a 2-0 win which led to many questioning Lazio’s integrity. “After what we have seen, calling our championship the most beautiful in the world is absurd,” lamented Rosella Sensi, Roma president.

United fails to capitalise on Liverpool’s gift

On the final day of the 1994-95 season, league leader Blackburn Rovers were heading to Liverpool, while United, two points behind in second, was away to West Ham United. Alan Shearer gave Blackburn the lead but Liverpool overhauled to come up 2-1 on top.

Jamie Redknapp, who scored the match-winner for Liverpool, looked back on it, saying, “I’ve never heard the Kop so quiet after a Liverpool goal, it was eerie. Everybody thought my goal had just handed the title to Manchester United, and it didn’t sit quite right with the fans.”

Blackburn’s Alan Shearer celebrating winning the Premier League title at Anfield.
Blackburn’s Alan Shearer celebrating winning the Premier League title at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Blackburn’s Alan Shearer celebrating winning the Premier League title at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But there would not be any disappointment for Blackburn or its manager Kenny Dalglish because United failed to get a winner at Upton Park with the scores level at 1-1.

