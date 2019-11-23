Football EPL EPL Tottenham vs West Ham live streaming, kick-off, schedule: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time Tottenham, led by new boss Jose Mourinho, will take on West Ham at the London Stadium. West Ham has lost last five of its last seven matches in all competitons. Team Sportstar 23 November, 2019 11:30 IST The match against West Ham United will be Jose Mourinho's first EPL assignment as the new head of Tottenham. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 23 November, 2019 11:30 IST When is the EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United?The EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019.Where is the EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United being played?The EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United is being played at the London Stadium.What time does the EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United begin?The EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United will start at 6:00 pm ISTWhich TV channel will broadcast the EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United?The EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United will be shown on Star Sports Select 1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos