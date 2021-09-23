Trent Alexander-Arnold fit, Firmino a doubt for Liverpool against Brentford

Liverpool has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to start for its clash against Brentford.

The English full-back had missed Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace due to illness.

“Trent was not injured, Trent was a little bit ill. He’s back in training, trained yesterday and will be fine,” Jurgen Klopp told the club website.

Bobby Firmino, who was out with a hamstring injury, remains a doubt and may not start with Naby Keita out, as confirmed by the manager.

Thiago Alacantara will also be sidelined, adding to injury troubles for the Reds.

“Bobby trained already for two or three days, so he is back in contention, let me say it like this. We used him a little bit as a ‘joker’ [in training]."

“But he will be in the normal training and then we have to make a decision if we take him with us or not. Porto, 100 per cent. Brentford, we have to see,” Klopp added.

James Milner and Neco Williams are also back in training as Liverpool aim for the title with cut-throat competition from Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Both Premier League clubs sit on top of the league table with Reds in action at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Chelsea will host defending league champion Manchester City on Saturday.