Football EPL EPL Cavani and Greenwood seal Man Utd comeback win at Tottenham Cavani had a goal controversially ruled out in an otherwise dull first half shortly before Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 40th-minute lead with Spurs' first shot on target. Reuters LONDON 11 April, 2021 23:51 IST Edinson Cavani (extreme left) celebrates with his teammates after scoring United's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2021 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters LONDON 11 April, 2021 23:51 IST Late goals by Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood sealed Manchester United a 3-1 comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur, cementing its place in the Premier League top-four while the London club's hopes of joining it looked slim on Sunday.Cavani had a goal controversially ruled out in an otherwise dull first half shortly before Son Heung-min gave Tottenham a 40th-minute lead with Spurs' first shot on target.The second half was far more lively with United dominant.READ|Lingard double fires West Ham back into top fourFred equalised from close range just before the hour-mark and Cavani then made up for his first-half frustration by diving to head home in the 79th minute.The closest Tottenham came to an equaliser was when Cavani headed an attempted clearance against his own crossbar.But substitute Greenwood made sure of the win when he fired past Hugo Lloris with almost the final kick.READ| Newcastle United beats Burnley 2-1, clears relegation zoneSecond-placed United's win allowed it to cut runaway leaders Manchester City's lead to 11 points having played one game fewer, although perhaps, more importantly, United is now nine points above fifth-placed Chelsea.Tottenham stays in seventh spot, six points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.