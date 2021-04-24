Football EPL EPL Watford promoted to Premier League after win over Millwall Its promotion to the top-flight was confirmed on Saturday, after beat Millwall 1-0 at Vicarage Road. Reuters 24 April, 2021 21:46 IST Watford players and staff celebrate after gaining promotion to play in next year's Premier League- REUTERS Reuters 24 April, 2021 21:46 IST Watford earned promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after defeating Millwall 1-0 in the (second-tier) Championship match at Vicarage Road.Ismaila Sarr's 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside Championship leaders Norwich City, who booked its top-flight spot last weekend.Xisco Munoz's Watford has secured an immediate return to the top flight -- which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons -- having finished second-bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign.FOLLOW | Premier League LIVE: Chelsea vs West HamThe win ensured Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside Championship leaders Norwich City, which booked its top-flight spot last weekend.Watford was one of the playoff contenders after a mixed start to the second-division campaign but found another gear when Munoz replaced Vladimir Ivic as manager in December.The Spanish manager has guided Watford to 17 wins in 24 Championship games, opening up a 10-point gap over third-placed Brentford, who have a game in hand.Watford's victory means Norwich must wait to be crowned champions, despite a 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.Daniel Farke's side needs two points from its remaining two games to guarantee the second division title. @premierleague!!! pic.twitter.com/dxknsabvj7— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 24, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.