West Ham beats West Brom, closes in on Europa League spot

Late goals from Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio secured a 3-1 Premier League victory for West Ham United at relegated West Bromwich Albion to move it closer to securing a Europa League spot on Wednesday.

West Ham's Declan Rice struck the post with a penalty in the opening minute and the visitor fell behind after 27 minutes when Matheus Pereira's corner went in off Tomas Soucek.

Soucek made amends, however, by equalising in first-half stoppage time.

Obbonna bundled West Ham in front in the 82nd minute before Antonio wrapped up the points six minutes later.

West Ham moved into the sixth spot on 62 points, three ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, with one game left.

One point against Southampton on Sunday would secure West Ham a place in next season's Europa League.