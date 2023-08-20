MagazineBuy Print

West Ham ‘hammers’ Chelsea as Pochettino remains on the hunt for Premier League win with Blues

A header by Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio’s goal on the break and a late penalty by Lucas Paqueta secured victory for West Ham which finished with 10 men.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 23:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring the final goal for the Hammers as they secure a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.
West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring the final goal for the Hammers as they secure a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring the final goal for the Hammers as they secure a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s wait for a first victory will go on for five more days at least as his side were beaten 3-1 away at West Ham United on Sunday.

A header by Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio’s goal on the break and a late penalty by Lucas Paqueta secured victory for West Ham which finished with 10 men after Aguerd was dismissed for a second yellow card midway through the second half.

West Ham’s first two goals were assisted by debutant James Ward-Prowse who signed from Southampton this month.

Chelsea cancelled out Aguerd’s goal with a well-taken equaliser by Carney Chukwuemeka in the 28th minute and only had itself to blame for defeat as it dominated possession, missed chances and saw a penalty by Enzo Fernandez saved.

Pochettino sent on the club’s latest big-money signing Moises Caicedo in a bid to salvage something but he gave away the penalty which sealed his side’s fate.

West Ham has four points from its opening two games with Chelsea, which host Lutons Town next Friday, on one.

