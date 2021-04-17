Moyes says 'horrendous mistakes' cost West Ham in defeat to Newcastle

West Ham United manager David Moyes said "horrendous mistakes" during a calamitous five-minute spell cost his side a 3-2 defeat at Newcastle United which dented its Premier League top-four hopes on Saturday.

Moyes's team could have gone third with a win but it was stopped in its tracks in the 36th minute when Issa Diop scored an own goal and Craig Dawson was sent off.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski then dropped a routine catch from a corner to allow Joelinton a tap-in.

Ten-man West Ham battled back after the break with Diop's header and Jesse Lingard's penalty but Joe Willock won a thrilling game for the hosts with a header.

"I don't think we deserved to be 2-0 down, but we did because of our mistakes," Moyes told reporters.

"We made a couple of horrendous mistakes today, which has not been like us really, but anyway we showed great character after halftime.

"The sending-off was a disappointing situation because I don't think it was necessary and even that, we stopped the first shot and it ended up with an own goal going in.

"Then the second one it was just a mistake but, look, these things happen. We have to move on, we've been very good, so we'll try not to make too much of it and see what happens," he added.

West Ham is on course for its best top-flight finish since coming third in 1986 and the prospect of Champions League football is tantalisingly close for the club more used to relegation battles in recent seasons.

Bruce cautious despite three points

Newcastle boss Bruce was breathing more easily after the win put his side nine points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham and within sight of securing their top-flight spot.

"I can't say (we're safe)," Bruce said.

"With this club there is always a sting in the tail. There is no disputing it has been a difficult last few weeks but we have lost one of our last seven games and are starting to show that bit of consistency," he added.