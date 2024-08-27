Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from La Liga club Real Sociedad

Arsenal has signed Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from La Liga side Real Sociedad on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

No transfer details about the 28-year-old midfielder were disclosed, but British media reported that the London club will pay about 31 million pounds ($41 million) for him.

ALSO READ: Man United reinforces midfield by signing Ugarte from PSG, McTominay moves to Napoli

Merino played every game for Spain in this year’s European Championship triumph.

“Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now.

“Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality.”

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season,” said Arsenal’s sporting director Edu.

“He brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead.”

Arsenal, last season’s Premier League runners-up, signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna last month.