West Ham will back Rice in push for goals, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he will encourage Declan Rice to get forward and look for more goals after the holding midfielder scored in its 2-0 Europa League win over Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

"The performance wasn't as high as some of the others but we were worthy winners. You've to win the game, we hit the woodwork twice in the first half," Moyes told reporters.

"But it took a good goal by Declan, a good team goal. Declan stepped up because he's got the ability to get forward and score as well and we're trying to encourage him to do that."

Moyes said he would not set the 22-year-old any scoring targets as he plays such an important role in protecting West Ham's defence.

"No, and we've got to be careful because he does such a good job in front of the back four for England and West Ham, he got a goal for England as well a few weeks ago," Moyes said.

"So he's beginning to show that a little bit more. He's more than capable of doing it. He's got a great shot on him which we'd like him to introduce to his game if we can get him in the right positions more often."

Moyes also urged West Ham's supporters to be on their best behaviour following reports of crowd trouble at the ground on Thursday.

"We want to be a club in Europe, to be there regularly and because of that we want to behave correctly," Moyes said.