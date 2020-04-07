EPL

WATCH: Highlights of Willian's 300 games for Chelsea

Willian has scored 59 goals since moving to Premier League and here's a compilation of the Brazilian winger's best moments in a Chelsea shirt.

London 07 April, 2020 12:36 IST

Willian joined Chelsea in 2013.   -  Getty Images

Here's a selection of Willian's best moments from his 300+ appearances with Chelsea FC. The winger joined the Blues in 2013 and has become a mainstay in the Chelsea starting XI.

 

 

