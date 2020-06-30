Winless Sheffield must avoid defensive errors: Wilder

Sheffield United must avoid making silly defensive errors that have cost it points, manager Chris Wilder said on Tuesday as it look to get its first win since the Premier League season restarted this month.

The Blades have won only one point since the campaign resumed after the COVID-19 hiatus and have slipped to ninth in the standings with 44 points -- 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Wilder said that the timing of the defensive errors made in the last few games was also poor, especially after his team allowed Arsenal to score a late winner in the 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat on Sunday.

“I'm just really looking for a positive performance that gives us a chance of winning, we're shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Wilder told reporters ahead of Thursday's league game against Tottenham Hotspur.

“The errors are uncharacteristic... The timing of those has been poor as well, we have to cut out these errors. It's world-class players we're up against, not the dog and duck.”

Wilder also said that he was pleased with the squad's performances even if the fans who had high expectations thought otherwise.

“Anyone can get beaten 3-0 by Manchester United, anyone can get beaten 3-0 by Newcastle (United) at 10 men, but that doesn't mean I accept it,” he added.

“The performance on Sunday was good enough for me, if others don't think that, I can't control it.

“People have an opinion on (expectation levels). When they don't you open yourself up to that criticism. You have to be big and bold to accept it.”

Wilder said that midfielder John Lundstram, who injured his shoulder in the FA Cup tie, is a doubt for the game at Bramall Lane.