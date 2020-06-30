Football EPL EPL Injury ends Liverpool defender Matip's season The 28-year-old also missed 84 days of action earlier in the campaign due to a knee injury before returning in January. Reuters Liverpool 30 June, 2020 16:57 IST Joel Matip has been limited to 13 games in all competitions this season. - Getty Images Reuters Liverpool 30 June, 2020 16:57 IST Liverpool defender Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, the Premier League champion said on Tuesday.Centre back Matip, who has been limited to 13 games in all competitions this season, sustained the injury during Liverpool's goalless draw with local rival Everton earlier this month.He also missed its 4-0 home win over Crystal Palace last week.“This season I will be not back on the pitch but for next season, I hope I'm going to be quite early a direct help for the team,” Matip told Liverpool's website.The 28-year-old missed 84 days of action earlier in the campaign due to a knee injury before returning in January. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos